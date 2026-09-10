Moroccan Heritage Days come to Baku

10 September 2026 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in the Republic of Azerbaijan, in partnership with the Moroccan Association Joussour des Arts et de la Créativité, will host Moroccan Heritage Days in Azerbaijan from September 10 to 14, 2026, bringing the colors, sounds, flavors and craftsmanship of Morocco to the heart of Baku.

Over five days, Azerbaijani audiences will be invited to discover the diversity of Moroccan heritage through fashion, photography, music, gastronomy, traditional craftsmanship and tourism.

A special place will be given to the Moroccan caftan, one of the Kingdom’s most emblematic expressions of cultural heritage. In 2025, UNESCO inscribed “Moroccan Caftan: Art, Traditions and Skills” on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, recognizing the traditional knowledge, craftsmanship and skills associated with this living heritage.

Far more than a garment, the Moroccan caftan is a cultural legacy developed, enriched and refined over many centuries, transmitted from generation to generation and continuously renewed by Moroccan artisans and designers. Its fabrics, embroidery, sfifa, buttons and ornamental techniques reflect the extraordinary diversity of Morocco’s cultural traditions. Its inscription by UNESCO represents an important international recognition of this centuries-old heritage and of the knowledge and skills that continue to sustain it today.

Alongside the caftan, the showcase will feature the Mlehfa, the distinctive traditional dress associated with the women of Morocco’s southern provinces. Rooted in the cultural heritage of the Moroccan Sahara, the Mlehfa reflects a distinctive aesthetic characterized by flowing forms, vibrant colors, refined simplicity and traditional textile craftsmanship.

This enduring commitment to safeguarding, promoting and transmitting Morocco’s cultural heritage is part of the broader cultural vision promoted under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, which places the preservation and valorization of the Kingdom’s cultural heritage at the heart of Morocco’s cultural development.

Music, photography, handicraft and gastronomy will complete the experience, offering visitors a glimpse of a Morocco where centuries-old traditions coexist with contemporary creativity from the imperial cities and historic medinas to the Atlantic coast and the Sahara.

Moroccan Heritage Days are more than a cultural showcase. They are an invitation to discover Morocco and to strengthen the human and cultural ties between two countries that share a profound appreciation for heritage and tradition.

Morocco and Azerbaijan have developed close and steadily expanding relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992. The entry into force of the Morocco–Azerbaijan visa exemption agreement in August 2024 has further opened new opportunities for tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco expresses its sincere gratitude to the Association Joussour des Arts et de la Créativité, its partners and sponsors, as well as the Azerbaijani authorities, whose support has contributed to bringing this celebration of Moroccan heritage to Baku.