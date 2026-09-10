Singapore PM becomes world’s highest-paid political leader

10 September 2026 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is set to become the world’s highest-paid political leader, with his annual salary expected to rise by nearly 64% to S$3.6 million ($2.8 million), up from S$2.2 million ($1.7 million).

Wong currently earns around €1.4 million a year, but his annual remuneration could rise to approximately €2.3 million following the increase.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee ranks second, earning about €615,000 annually, followed by Swiss President Guy Parmelin, whose annual salary is around €520,000. US President Donald Trump earns approximately €344,000, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz receives about €248,000 a year, excluding his parliamentary allowance.

According to Reuters, Singapore has long maintained high salaries for senior government officials as part of its strategy to attract top talent and curb corruption.

Speaking in Parliament on September 8, Wong said an independent commission reviewing government salaries had recommended increasing ministers’ pay. The annual salary for ministers will rise from S$1.1 million (about $870,000) to S$2.2 million ($1.74 million). The prime minister receives twice the ministerial salary.

The new system will take effect on October 15, with ministers receiving the increases gradually. The timing and scale of the adjustments will depend on individual circumstances, including performance and when their salaries were last revised.

Image: Reuters