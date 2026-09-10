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Thursday, September 10, 2026

Gold nears $4,500 as tariffs and fiscal risks support demand

10 September 2026 13:07 (UTC+04:00)
Gold nears $4,500 as tariffs and fiscal risks support demand
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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The price of gold on the COMEX commodity exchange in New York rose by....

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