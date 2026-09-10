US military strikes suspected drug-trafficking boat in Caribbean [VIDEO]

10 September 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US military forces have carried out a strike on a speedboat in the Caribbean Sea.

"On September 9, under the direction of SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean", the US Southern Command wrote on social media X.

According to the information, intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in drug trafficking.

It was also noted that three people were killed in the strike.

The operation came as part of the Trump administration’s intensified military activity in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since last September in the name of combating narcotics trafficking.