Azerbaijan Sports Academy holds roundtable with Cambridge expert [PHOTOS]

10 September 2026 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A roundtable on "Assessment" has been held at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA) under the leadership of Cambridge University expert James Biddle.

Representatives of the Education Quality Assurance Agency (TKTA),the State Agency for Vocational Education, ADA University, Baku State University, Azerbaijan Medical University, Sumgait State University, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University and Baku Slavic University attended the roundtable.

James Biddle shared his knowledge and experience with the participants.

The discussion also focused on the key principles of assessment and international approaches in the field.

The meeting continued in a question-and-answer format, with participants exchanging views and experiences.

The Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA) is one of the country's oldest specialised higher education institutions.

Founded on November 8, 1930, as the Transcaucasian State Institute of Physical Education, it was established to train physical education teachers, coaches and specialists working in sport and related fields.

The institution continued its activities as the Azerbaijan State Institute of Physical Education from 1936 and later became known as the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport. In 2023, it was restructured and renamed the Azerbaijan Sports Academy.

Over more than nine decades, the academy has played an important role in training specialists for Azerbaijan's physical education and sports sector.

Its programmes cover areas including physical education, coaching, sports management, adaptive physical education, rehabilitation and other sports-related fields.

The academy also develops international cooperation and offers programmes in partnership with foreign universities.