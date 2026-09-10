National Art Museum introduces schoolchildren to Renaissance art

10 September 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Schoolchildren are exploring one of the most significant periods in the history of world culture - the Renaissance - as part of the "Art History for Children" project at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum.

Participants in the programme have the opportunity to discover the remarkable world of art from a period when Europe experienced a major flourishing of science, culture and creativity. It was during this era that outstanding works of painting, sculpture and architecture were created, many of which continue to impress audiences with their beauty, harmony and artistic excellence. This was reported by the museum's press service.

The programme introduces children to the art of the Renaissance, its main ideas and its new approach to the human being and nature. Through an engaging and interactive journey, participants learn about the principles of harmony, as well as the distinctive features of Renaissance architecture, sculpture and painting. They also learn about the outstanding artists of an era marked by great discoveries and artistic achievements.

The names of Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo Buonarroti, Raphael and many other representatives of this remarkable period have become symbols of artistic excellence. Learning about their work helps children better understand the distinctive features of Renaissance art and the importance of the period in the history of world culture.

Visual presentations, lectures and guided tours help participants explore an era when the human being took a central place in art and culture. They also provide a deeper understanding of works that reflect a new perception of the individual, nature and the surrounding world.

By examining such masterpieces as Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" and Michelangelo's monumental frescoes in the Sistine Chapel, children learn about their composition and artistic language, as well as the stories behind their creation.

The thematic, interactive and educational sessions allow schoolchildren not only to reinforce what they have learned but also to put their knowledge into practice. After learning about classical artistic techniques and methods of depicting the human figure, participants create their own drawings and small artworks inspired by the Renaissance style.