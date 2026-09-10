President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Secretary-General of OIC

10 September 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. Secretary-General,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and wish you every success in your responsible endeavors.

Azerbaijan attaches special importance to its cooperation with the OIC, and the current level of our relations is a source of satisfaction. Over the 35 years of its membership in the Organization, Azerbaijan has played an active and responsible role in the OIC’s activities, contributed to strengthening Islamic solidarity, and actively participated in enhancing the Organization’s standing on the international stage.

In turn, Azerbaijan has always felt the consistent support of the OIC. During the nearly 30 years of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan and in the post-war period, the OIC demonstrated a resolute stance by adopting resolutions and statements that strongly condemned the occupation, supported Azerbaijan’s just cause, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and welcomed the restoration and reconstruction efforts in our liberated territories. We highly appreciate all of this.

I am confident that the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will continue to develop steadily. As you know, Azerbaijan will host the 16th session of the Islamic Summit Conference in 2027, as well as the 13th session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers and other events. I look forward to working closely and productively with you in this regard.

I believe that your leadership of this prestigious Organization will contribute to addressing the important tasks facing the OIC and further strengthening Islamic solidarity.

Once again, I convey my sincere congratulations to you and wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your honorable work for the prosperity of the Islamic world."