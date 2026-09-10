Israeli commentator proposes debt forgiveness to boost US military recruitment

10 September 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

An Israeli security analyst has proposed using debt forgiveness as an incentive to encourage young Americans to enlist in the US military, arguing that the measure could help expand the force available for a potential ground war with Iran.

Writing in the Jerusalem Post, security analyst AJ Jaff called for a “federally administered debt-forgiveness enlistment program” under which Americans could have student loans, credit card balances and other debts discharged after completing 24 or 36 months of military service.

Jaff argued that such a program “would produce voluntary enlistment at scale,” particularly among Americans in their 20s and 30s carrying significant levels of personal debt.

“The economics of the indebted American 20- and 30-something make this the most efficient conversion mechanism available,” Jaff wrote, adding that “states generate the soldiers they need through the incentives that work on the population they have”.

Jaff, whom the Jerusalem Post describes as a security strategist and analyst with experience in corporate security, military affairs and geopolitical intelligence, argued that the conflict with Iran could not be resolved through air power alone.

According to his assessment, a potential US ground invasion of Iran could require between 750,000 and 1.5 million American troops, compared with an active US Army of approximately 452,000 personnel.

His proposal has drawn criticism from opponents who argue that debt relief should not be used as an incentive for Americans to participate in overseas wars.

The US-based Mises Institute criticized the proposal as effectively encouraging Americans to “enlist – to die for Israel” and argued that its underlying purpose would be to provide further support for Israel.