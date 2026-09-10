Azerbaijan's MFA confirms deaths of two citizens in Black Sea

10 September 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On September 9, the foreign cargo ship "TEDY," which had Azerbaijani citizens among its crew, came under drone attacks in the Black Sea. This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, Azerbaijani citizens Aslan Aliyev and Asim Gasimov were killed in the attack, while Imran Novruzov and Rauf Aliyev sustained injuries. The injured crew members were taken to a hospital in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.

At present, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the matter with Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions, as well as with the relevant authorities of the countries concerned. Measures are being taken to ensure the repatriation of our injured citizens following their medical examination and treatment, provide them with the necessary consular assistance, and carry out the procedures related to the deceased.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish those injured a speedy recovery," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again urged Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from travelling to areas where military operations are ongoing or where the security situation remains unstable, from engaging in work activities in such areas, or from working on transport vehicles operating along these routes, including vessels.