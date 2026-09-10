Azerbaijan Football Cup to feature total of thirty-four teams

10 September 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The date for the draw ceremony of the 2026/2027 Azerbaijan Football Cup has been set.

The ceremony will take place on September 18.

A total of 34 teams will participate in the new season of the national cup.

The Azerbaijan Football Cup is the country's main annual knockout football competition. It was first introduced in 1936, with its modern format running since 1992.

Organized by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), the tournament includes clubs from both the Premier League and lower divisions.

The winner earns a place in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

The UEFA Europa League is a major European club football competition organized by UEFA. It is the second-tier European club competition, below the UEFA Champions League and above the UEFA Conference League.

Clubs from different European countries qualify for the tournament based mainly on their performances in their domestic leagues and national cup competitions.

The teams compete for the Europa League trophy, and the winner earns a place in the following season's UEFA Champions League.