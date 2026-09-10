Azerbaijani Culture for Global Envoys course opens in Baku [PHOTOS]

10 September 2026 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The opening ceremony of the "Azerbaijani Culture for Global Envoys" course has been at the House of the Literary in Icherisheher.

Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov addressed the ceremony and spoke about the project. He noted that representatives of the diplomatic corps from eight countries across four continents are taking part in the course.

Farid Jafarov said that the course aims to promote cultural diplomacy, one of the priority areas identified in the "Azerbaijani Culture - 2040" Concept, and focuses on the fundamental values of Azerbaijani national culture. He stressed that increasing foreign diplomats' knowledge of Azerbaijani culture would also have a positive impact on relations between countries.

Shafag Mehraliyeva, Executive Director of the House of the Literary Literature Support Foundation, said that over the past five years, the foundation's activities have expanded beyond literature to include the promotion and study of other areas of culture. She noted that providing members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan with a deeper understanding of the country's cultural heritage would contribute not only to bilateral cooperation, but also to mutual respect, informed international dialogue and long-term partnership.

Art historian Nigar Akhundova, head of the "Azerbaijani Culture for Global Envoys" programme, said the course would cover Azerbaijani music, literature, visual arts, theatre and cinema through separate thematic modules.

She added that Azerbaijan's cultural wealth would be introduced to participants through lectures, interactive sessions, practical classes and visits to various cultural institutions.

Professor Adiba Pashayeva, co-founder of the House of the Literary, wished the participants success in the project.

The opening ceremony continued with a musical programme performed by young musicians Lala Badalbeyli and Mushfig Guliyev.

The first class of the course was then held as part of the "Azerbaijani Literature" module. The session was conducted by Doctor of Philological Sciences and Professor Rahila Geybullayeva.