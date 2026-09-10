Qatar says US military presence alone cannot guarantee Gulf security, rebuilding trust with Iran necessary

10 September 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Qatar has questioned whether the existing US military presence in the Gulf is sufficient to ensure long-term regional security, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari calling for greater self-reliance among Gulf states.

Speaking at the Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi, al-Ansari said Gulf countries would continue to need international partners, including the United States, but should not rely solely on external powers for their security, according to Middle East Eye.

“We cannot depend on them alone for our security,” al-Ansari said, stressing the need for Gulf states to develop greater capacity to protect their own security interests.

The remarks came after Qatar was targeted by Iranian retaliatory strikes during the recent US-Israeli war with Iran. Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the Arab world and the regional headquarters of US Central Command.

Al-Ansari also addressed relations with Iran, saying that rebuilding trust with Tehran would be necessary. He described Iran as a neighboring country with which Gulf states would ultimately have to find a way to coexist, according to The National.