Houthi forces advance toward Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, threatening Red Sea trade routes

10 September 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Houthi rebels in western Yemen are mounting a major offensive toward the coastal cities of Mocha and Dhubab, positioning themselves within striking distance of the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait—one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.

The Iran-backed group is seeking to secure total dominance over Yemen’s Red Sea coast. A successful push into the Bab-el-Mandeb area would grant the Houthis leverage over a waterway that links the Red Sea directly to the Gulf of Aden, serving as a primary artery for trade moving between Europe and Asia.

Military analysts warning of the advance note that Houthi control over the strait could spark severe disruptions to global supply chains. The vulnerability of the maritime corridor has been heightened by recent volatility around the Strait of Hormuz, leaving international shipping increasingly dependent on Bab-el-Mandeb to keep transcontinental commerce flowing.