Caspian and Black Sea ports boost cooperation [PHOTOS]

10 September 2026 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A meeting bringing together senior officials from the ports of Aktau, Kuryk, Turkmenbashi, Poti and Batumi was held as part of the CICA Port Leaders Conference, organized by the Port of Baku, operated by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY).

According to ADY, the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation to make transport and logistics links between the Caspian and Black Sea regions more efficient, reliable and competitive.

During the discussions, participants reviewed the growing strategic importance of the Middle Corridor, ways to enhance coordination among regional ports, the organization of faster and more predictable cargo flows, as well as opportunities for joint cooperation.

Preliminary figures for the first eight months of 2026 show that cargo turnover between the Port of Baku and Turkmenistan’s ports increased by 34.6% compared with the same period last year. Cargo turnover with Kazakhstan’s ports also rose by 6%.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on jointly addressing challenges faced by ports and developing regional cooperation on a more institutionalized and sustainable basis.