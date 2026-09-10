President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Jewish Community of Azerbaijan on occasion of Rosh Hashanah

10 September 2026 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the Jewish community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah.

AzerNEWS presents the address:

"Dear fellow compatriots,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, one of the most cherished holidays of the Jewish people, and extend my heartfelt wishes to you.

Azerbaijan has historically been a place where different civilizations have converged, fostering exemplary social relations based on mutual respect and trust, friendship and brotherhood among representatives of different peoples and faiths.

In modern Azerbaijan, democratic and legal conditions are ensured for the fundamental human rights and freedoms of everyone, regardless of language, religion, or ethnic origin. Within the environment of ethnic and religious tolerance that has prevailed in our society for centuries, the Jewish community, while preserving its national and spiritual values, language, and culture, actively participates in the socio-cultural life of our country, which is experiencing a period of great development and progress, and makes a unique contribution to strengthening civic solidarity.

On the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, which symbolizes renewal, spiritual purity, and feelings of kindness and solidarity, I once again convey my holiday greetings to each of you and wish happiness to your families and abundance to your tables.

Happy Holiday!"