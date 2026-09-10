Algeria severs diplomatic relations with UAE
Algeria has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates. The state news agency APS reported this on September 10, citing Algeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"Algeria has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates after all means of maintaining them had been exhausted," the statement said.
The country’s authorities said they took the step "after all options for maintaining bilateral ties had been exhausted."
The official reasons for the decision have not yet been disclosed.
Image: Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters
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