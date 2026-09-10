Baku to welcome sailors for Open Azerbaijan Championship

10 September 2026 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Open Azerbaijan Sailing Championship in the Optimist and ILCA 4 classes will be held in Baku on September 12-14.

The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

Sailors from Azerbaijan and Turkiye in different age categories will compete in the championship.

The races will take place at the federation's Sailing Centre in the Shikhov Beach area.

The races will start at 11:00 each day, while the awards ceremony is scheduled for September 14 at 18:00.

The winners of the Open Azerbaijan Championship will receive medals and diplomas.

All participants will also receive certificates from the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

Outstanding athletes will be selected for the national team.