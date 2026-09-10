CBA, World Bank exchange views on cooperation and technical assistance

10 September 2026 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank (WB), as well as ongoing technical assistance projects, were discussed.

According to the CBA, the discussions took place during a meeting between CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov and a World Bank delegation led by Roland Pryce, the World Bank’s Regional Director for the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, the current state of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the World Bank, the implementation of activities envisaged under the Country Partnership Framework, ongoing investment projects, and future prospects were discussed.

CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov congratulated Sasha Baeks, the newly appointed World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan, and wished her success in her new position.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on cooperation between the Central Bank and the World Bank and the implementation of ongoing technical assistance projects.