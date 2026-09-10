Azerbaijan and EU discuss new bilateral agreement negotiations [PHOTOS]

10 September 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono discussed prospects for negotiations on a new bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov received Grono on September 10 for talks covering bilateral cooperation, regional developments and efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The sides reviewed the main areas of the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation agenda and prospects for expanding the partnership across different fields. They also highlighted the importance of high-level mutual visits and contacts in advancing bilateral relations.

The officials discussed further development of the institutional and legal framework underpinning Azerbaijan-EU relations, including the completion of negotiations on the bilateral Partnership Priorities Document and prospects for talks on a new bilateral agreement.

Bayramov also briefed Grono on Azerbaijan’s efforts to strengthen peace and security in the South Caucasus, including the normalization and confidence-building process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The sides emphasized the importance of discussions between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders during their August meeting in Bishkek in advancing the regional peace agenda.

The meeting also covered developments in the region’s energy and communications sectors, along with other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.