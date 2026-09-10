EIA forecasts Azerbaijan oil production for 2027

10 September 2026 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects Azerbaijan’s average daily oil production to reach 520,000 barrels in 2027, according to its September edition of the Short-Term Energy Outlook.

The forecast is unchanged from the agency’s August outlook.

The EIA expects Azerbaijan’s oil production to average 530,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2027, also maintaining its previous forecast.

Production is then projected to average 520,000 barrels per day in both the second and third quarters of the year, in line with the August outlook.

For the fourth quarter, the EIA forecasts average daily production of 510,000 barrels, again unchanged from its previous estimate.

Overall, the agency’s latest projections indicate that Azerbaijan’s oil output is expected to remain broadly stable throughout 2027, with production gradually declining toward the end of the year.