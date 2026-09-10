EIA forecasts Azerbaijan oil production for 2027
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects Azerbaijan’s average daily oil production to reach 520,000 barrels in 2027, according to its September edition of the Short-Term Energy Outlook.
The forecast is unchanged from the agency’s August outlook.
The EIA expects Azerbaijan’s oil production to average 530,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2027, also maintaining its previous forecast.
Production is then projected to average 520,000 barrels per day in both the second and third quarters of the year, in line with the August outlook.
For the fourth quarter, the EIA forecasts average daily production of 510,000 barrels, again unchanged from its previous estimate.
Overall, the agency’s latest projections indicate that Azerbaijan’s oil output is expected to remain broadly stable throughout 2027, with production gradually declining toward the end of the year.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!