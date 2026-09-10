Azercell’s innovative solutions win awards in US and China [PHOTOS]

10 September 2026 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Company projects recognized at two major international innovation events

Azercell’s technology solutions have won multiple awards at two international innovation events — the Silicon Valley International Invention Festival (SVIIF 2026) in the United States and the International Exhibition of Inventions (IEI 2026) in Guangzhou, China.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Safarali Safarli from Azercell’s Security Department participated in both events with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and several local universities. The events brought together hundreds of innovators and inventors from around the world. SVIIF 2026 welcomed more than 500 innovators from over 30 countries, while IEI 2026 showcased more than 3,700 inventions from 29 countries.

Azercell developed the solutions as part of the Crisis Management Group’s (BİQ) initiatives aimed at strengthening the resilience of telecommunications infrastructure and maintaining reliable connectivity during emergencies. The company’s projects won gold, silver and bronze medals, as well as the special Semi-Grand Prix award.

One of the most highly recognized projects was M.R.S. – Mercy Rescue Snake, which supports search and rescue operations in hard-to-reach or hazardous areas. The project won a gold medal and the Semi-Grand Prix in Silicon Valley, as well as a silver medal in Guangzhou.

Two other Azercell projects won gold medals at SVIIF 2026. The S.O.N.I.A. autonomous drone system provides a unified platform for coordinating and managing technologies used in rescue operations. Cyclowareness focuses on raising awareness of digital safety and cybersecurity.

The Azercell Network Drone Complex, developed to rapidly restore telecommunications services and maintain connectivity during crises, won a gold medal in Guangzhou and a bronze medal in Silicon Valley. Azercell Safe Environment, which enhances safety through advanced monitoring and rapid response, received silver medals at both events.

The award-winning projects showcase how Azercell’s solutions in artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous technologies and cybersecurity can support rapid crisis response and help maintain resilient connectivity.