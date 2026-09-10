Russia says it will keep striking Ukraine ships

10 September 2026 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia would continue targeting commercial vessels it claims are transporting military supplies for Ukraine.

"A huge number of commercial vessels are used to transport weapons, ammunition, and fuel for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. These vessels are being destroyed and will continue to be destroyed," Peskov stated.

Meanwhile, he denied Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere's claim that a drone nearly struck Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plane during takeoff from Moldova, calling the alleged threat "ephemeral" and noting that Moldovan and Ukrainian officials had rejected it.