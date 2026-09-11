Ozon logistics centre damaged in reported drone attack in Saratov [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

11 September 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A logistics centre operated by Russian online marketplace Ozon was damaged in a reported drone attack in Saratov, Russia, with no casualties reported, according to local authorities and Russian independent media.

The Russian independent outlet ASTRA reported that a fire broke out at the Ozon facility after authorities issued a drone threat warning in the city.

Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin said civilian infrastructure had been damaged in the attack.

“As a result of the UAV attack, civilian infrastructure in Saratov was damaged. All emergency services are working at the scene. There are no casualties reported at this stage,” Busargin said.

Ozon said its employees were evacuated from the facility following the incident.

The company added that its operations in the region would be partially restricted in the near future.

The circumstances surrounding the reported attack, including the cause of the fire, have not been independently verified.