Türkiye's Central Bank seen holding rates as easing outlook looms

10 September 2026 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The wait for the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye’s (CBRT) September 2026 interest rate decision is coming to an end. With the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) set to hold its September meeting, markets are closely watching whether the policy rate will be changed. When will the central bank announce its interest rate decision, and what time will it be released? What will the CBRT’s September 2026 interest rate decision be? Will there be a rate cut? Here is what is known about the central bank’s upcoming decision.

The critical day has arrived for the CBRT’s September Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Ahead of the decision, which is being closely followed by financial markets, attention has turned to whether the central bank will make any changes to its policy rate.

Among the questions attracting the most attention ahead of the decision are: “When will the central bank announce its interest rate decision? What time will the CBRT announce its decision? Will there be an interest rate cut in September?” Here are the details surrounding the central bank’s decision.

According to the CBRT’s 2026 meeting calendar, the Monetary Policy Committee’s September meeting will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

The summary of the MPC meeting is scheduled to be published on September 17, 2026.

The CBRT Monetary Policy Committee will hold its September 2026 meeting on Thursday, September 10. The interest rate decision taken at the meeting will be announced to the public at 2 p.m.

As a result, the September policy rate decision that markets have been awaiting for some time will become clear today.

Economists’ expectations for the interest rate decision had also emerged ahead of the September meeting. A total of 25 economists participated in an expectations survey conducted by Anadolu Agency Finance.

According to the survey, 24 economists expect the policy rate to remain unchanged at 37%, while one economist forecasts a 100-basis-point rate cut, which would bring the policy rate down to 36%.

The median expectation in the survey is for the CBRT to keep its policy rate unchanged at 37% in September.

The median of economists’ year-end policy rate expectations was calculated at 35%.

At its Monetary Policy Committee meeting in July, the central bank left the policy rate unchanged. The policy rate was maintained at 37%.

At the same meeting, the overnight lending rate was kept at 40%, while the borrowing rate remained at 35.5%.

The decision to be taken at the September meeting is also being closely monitored for its implications for the CBRT’s monetary policy during the remainder of the year.

Ahead of the September meeting, the majority of economists expect the policy rate to remain unchanged. Therefore, based on the current market expectations, no interest rate cut is anticipated in September.

However, the final decision will be announced following the Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The CBRT’s decision on the policy rate will be announced at 2 p.m.

The CBRT’s 2026 Monetary Policy Committee calendar includes two more meetings following the September meeting: October 22, 2026 and December 10, 2026.

The summary of the October 22 meeting is scheduled to be published on October 30, while the summary of the December 10 meeting is scheduled for publication on December 17.

The CBRT’s decisions during the remainder of the year will be closely monitored for the direction of the policy rate and market expectations regarding interest rates.