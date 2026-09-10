Katz warns Tehran against attacking Israel
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Iran again on Thursday against attacking Israel, claiming that any strike would trigger a "powerful response."
"Any attack against Israel, for any reason and from any location, will be met with a powerful response that will inflict severe damage on Iran on a scale it has not experienced to date, including strikes on key energy facilities," Katz said in a video statement.
Moreover, the Israeli minister said that such an attack on Iran would set the country back "for decades" and further undermine Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's regime, "which the Iranian people deeply despise and long to see fall."
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