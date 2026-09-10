Al-Qaeda strengthens ties with TTP as militant violence rises in Pakistan

10 September 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Militant violence in Pakistan has raised renewed concerns over the relationship between al-Qaeda and the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), following a series of attacks linked to militants operating from Afghanistan.

In May, a blast at a checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan was followed by a gun battle that left 21 people dead. The incident was among several attacks carried out by militants operating in Afghanistan against targets in neighboring Pakistan.

Al-Qaeda has maintained links to the region for decades. More than 20 years after US-led forces pushed the organization out of Afghanistan following the September 11 attacks, the group has rebuilt parts of its network in Pakistan’s tribal areas.

The relationship between al-Qaeda and the TTP has also become more visible in recent months. In April, al-Qaeda’s As-Sahab Media Foundation issued its first public statement, saying the organization supported TTP operations in Pakistan.

Amira Jadoon, a professor at Clemson University in South Carolina, told RFE/RL that cooperation between the two organizations extends beyond operational support.

“The relationship between al-Qaeda and the TTP ranges from practical support to the formation of a common narrative at the leadership level,” Jadoon said.