Al-Qaeda strengthens ties with TTP as militant violence rises in Pakistan
Militant violence in Pakistan has raised renewed concerns over the relationship between al-Qaeda and the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), following a series of attacks linked to militants operating from Afghanistan.
In May, a blast at a checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan was followed by a gun battle that left 21 people dead. The incident was among several attacks carried out by militants operating in Afghanistan against targets in neighboring Pakistan.
Al-Qaeda has maintained links to the region for decades. More than 20 years after US-led forces pushed the organization out of Afghanistan following the September 11 attacks, the group has rebuilt parts of its network in Pakistan’s tribal areas.
The relationship between al-Qaeda and the TTP has also become more visible in recent months. In April, al-Qaeda’s As-Sahab Media Foundation issued its first public statement, saying the organization supported TTP operations in Pakistan.
Amira Jadoon, a professor at Clemson University in South Carolina, told RFE/RL that cooperation between the two organizations extends beyond operational support.
“The relationship between al-Qaeda and the TTP ranges from practical support to the formation of a common narrative at the leadership level,” Jadoon said.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!