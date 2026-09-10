Russia to expand biometric checks for migrants nationwide

10 September 2026 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

A biometric system for monitoring migrants’ entry and movements, similar to Moscow’s “Amina” service, is expected to be expanded across the entire country.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, announced the plans in an interview with Vedomosti.

The “Amina” service is currently operating in Moscow and the Moscow Region. According to Medvedev, Moscow has become a major testing ground for the new system and has already accumulated significant experience with its implementation.

“Yes, this is exactly the approach we are going to implement. Moscow has become a major testing ground for the new system and has accumulated quite a considerable amount of experience,” Medvedev said.

The system relies on biometric identification to help monitor the movements and legal status of foreign nationals. If expanded nationwide, it could significantly change how migrants are registered and monitored across Russia.

At the same time, the nationwide rollout of biometric tracking is likely to raise questions about privacy, personal data protection, and how biometric information will be stored and used.