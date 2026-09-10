Kazakhstan adds AI to medical diagnostics

10 September 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

A centralized teleradiology system powered by AI now connects more than 400 medical institutions across the country.

AI algorithms can analyze CT scans, MRI images, and mammograms, helping doctors process examinations more than four times faster. The technology has also contributed to a 12.2% increase in the detection of pathologies at early stages, potentially allowing patients to receive treatment sooner.

Kazakhstan is also introducing a unified AI-based medical communications system called AKYLMED.AI. The platform is designed to provide 24/7 online appointment scheduling, automatically remind patients about screenings and preventive check-ups, and collect feedback on the quality of medical services.

The introduction of AI assistants has reportedly reduced the number of patients who miss appointments by almost three times, while significantly lowering the workload for reception staff.

One of the most interesting aspects is that AI is being used not only to help doctors interpret medical images, but also to manage routine communication with patients. This could free up medical staff from administrative tasks and allow them to spend more time on direct patient care.

As these systems continue to develop, Kazakhstan could become an interesting example of how AI can be integrated into healthcare infrastructure on a nationwide scale.