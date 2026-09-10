Ushakov says Modi could visit Russia in 2027

10 September 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, said on Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit Russia in 2027 if his schedule doesn't allow it before the end of the year.

"The leaders have agreed to meet at least once in one country or the other; that is, on a rotating basis. Last year we were in New Delhi; this time it's the Indian prime minister's turn - he is well aware of this - and the leaders have raised this issue on numerous occasions," Ushakov told reporters.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to fly to India this evening and participate in the BRICS summit, which will take place in New Delhi on September 12-13. The Russian head of state will also have several bilateral and multilateral meetings, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.