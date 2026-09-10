Germany moves to expel 150 Russian diplomatic personnel after Leipzig Airport incident

10 September 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Germany has decided to expel around 150 Russian nationals working at diplomatic missions, along with their families, following the suspected Russian-linked sabotage attempt at Leipzig/Halle Airport, according to reports.

The move marks a further escalation in the rapidly deteriorating relations between Berlin and Moscow.

German authorities have accused Russia of being behind an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, where a drone carrying explosives was discovered near a Ukrainian transport aircraft in August. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the attack had been planned in Russia over several months and that a major disaster had been narrowly avoided. Moscow has rejected the allegations.

The latest decision would significantly reduce Russia's diplomatic presence in Germany and comes amid growing German concerns over what Berlin describes as Russian hybrid warfare and sabotage activities in Europe.

The diplomatic confrontation has already triggered reciprocal measures. Germany previously moved to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House cultural centre in Berlin. In response, Moscow announced the closure of Germany's Consulate General in St Petersburg and ordered German personnel to leave. Russia also moved against Goethe-Institut cultural centres, with staff instructed to depart.

The latest escalation comes as European governments increasingly accuse Moscow of using sabotage, drones, cyber operations and other covert activities to undermine support for Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in such operations.

Germany has also called for tighter restrictions on tourist visas for Russian citizens, arguing that easier access to Europe can facilitate espionage and sabotage activities.

The diplomatic tit-for-tat threatens to push German-Russian relations to one of their lowest points in decades, with both sides progressively reducing their diplomatic and cultural presence in each other's countries.