Swedish museums hit record attendance this summer

10 September 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Swedish museums recorded a notable increase in attendance during the summer of 2026. Between June and August, museums across the country welcomed a total of 7.4 million visitors — 7.9% more than during the same period in 2025.

The figures come from a new report by Sveriges Museer (Swedish Museums), based on data collected from 140 museum organizations across the country.

The Vasa Museum in Stockholm was the most visited museum, attracting around 650,000 people over the summer. It was followed by the Skansen open-air museum, which welcomed approximately 600,000 visitors.

Other museums among the most popular destinations included the Nordic Museum, the Gotland Museum, and Malmö Museum.

According to the report, the increase was driven by several factors, including more active marketing campaigns, expanded cultural programs, and longer opening hours. Museums also introduced new exhibitions and activities aimed at attracting both tourists and local visitors.

Free admission appears to have made a particularly strong difference. Among the 40 museums that offered free entry, the total number of visitors increased by 10%.

Interestingly, the figures suggest that museums are becoming more than traditional exhibition spaces. By combining free access, events, longer opening hours and engaging programs, museums are increasingly positioning themselves as places for entertainment, education and social experiences — helping attract a wider and younger audience.

The strong summer numbers highlight the continued popularity of cultural tourism in Sweden and the important role museums play in the country's tourism sector.