Algeria closes airspace to UAE aircraft after severing diplomatic ties

10 September 2026 23:41 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Following Algeria’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, the country has decided to close its airspace to all aircraft registered in the UAE, Algeria’s Ministry of National Defence said.

According to the information, the ban applies to both civilian and military aircraft.

The restrictions will not affect UAE commercial passenger flights operating to and from Algiers’ Houari Boumediene International Airport. These flights will continue to operate until the end of 2026, when the relevant contract expires.

On September 10, Algeria decided to sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates.

"Algeria has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates after all means of maintaining them had been exhausted," the statement said.

The country’s authorities said they took the step "after all options for maintaining bilateral ties had been exhausted."

The official reasons for the decision have not yet been disclosed.

Image: AP