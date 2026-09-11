Anthropic warns of growing AI use in cyberespionage, propaganda and military operations

11 September 2026 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Anthropic has reported a significant increase in the use of artificial intelligence in cyberespionage, information operations and military-related development.

According to the company, government agencies and organizations linked to Russia, China, Iran, the UAE, Mali and Yemen, as well as political and commercial groups in other countries, have used Claude to automate propaganda, intelligence gathering, surveillance, cyberattacks and weapons development.

Anthropic’s main conclusion is that AI is reducing the cost of such operations while significantly increasing their scale. The technology allows relatively small groups to carry out tasks that previously required substantial human resources.

The company therefore considers controlling the use of AI to be an increasingly important component of international security.

Russia, China and Iran are particularly prominent in Anthropic’s assessment, appearing in some of the most serious cases involving state-linked operations.