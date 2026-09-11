Diplomatic corps begins two-day visit to Karabakh and East Zangezur [PHOTOS]

11 September 2026 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A two-day visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur began on September 11, accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The visit involves a 150-member delegation representing 58 countries and nine international organizations.

During the visit, diplomatic representatives will tour Khankendi and Shusha cities, as well as the Aghdara and Kalbajar districts, to observe large-scale reconstruction, development and infrastructure projects being implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The delegation will also examine social and economic infrastructure projects, as well as the current condition of historical and cultural heritage sites and measures being taken to preserve and restore them.

This is the 22nd visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation since 2020.