Hikmet Hajiyev says Karabakh and East Zangezur are experiencing renaissance

11 September 2026 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The reconstruction and development work carried out in Karabakh and East Zangezur over the past six years has resulted in a noticeable transformation of the territories.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, made the remarks in a post on the social media platform X.

Hajiyev noted that the latest trip is the 22nd visit to Karabakh by representatives of the diplomatic corps.

“Over the past six years, we have witnessed the remarkable and exemplary transformation of Karabakh and East Zangezur taking place before our eyes. Today, these lands are experiencing a true renaissance.

“During every visit, we witness new achievements in the restoration and development of these territories, as well as the gradual revival of life in these lands,” Hajiyev said.

A two-day visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur began on September 11, accompanied by Hajiyev.

The 150-member delegation includes representatives from 58 countries and nine international organizations.

As part of the visit, diplomatic representatives will tour Khankendi and Shusha, as well as the Aghdara and Kalbajar districts, to familiarize themselves with large-scale reconstruction, development and infrastructure projects being implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The delegation will also examine social and economic infrastructure projects, as well as historical and cultural heritage sites, their current condition and measures being taken to preserve and restore them.