Magyar: We want a stronger EU

11 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar stressed on Thursday that Budapest wants to see "strong Member States, a strong Central Europe and a European Union stronger than it is today."

In a post on X, Magyar argued that "Europe has reached a turning point" and that "European leaders must decide whether the European Union simply wants to survive the next decade or emerge as one of its winners." He noted that strengthening the bloc requires "honest dialogue and a return to discussing the issues that shape people's lives, rather than divisive ideological questions."

"Hungary is ready. Quo vadis, Europe?" Magyar asked.