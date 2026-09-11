China: Attempts to restore UN's Iran sanctions 'unlawful'
Chinese representative at the United Nations Security Council
(UNSC) said on Thursday that the attempts to reactivate UN
sanctions against Iran are "unlawful" and "divisive."
China also warned that the initiative to impose sanctions would hamper efforts to reach a settlement regarding Iran's nuclear program.
The envoy spoke at the UNSC meeting about the situation in Iran. Russia also expressed support for Tehran, amid efforts by the United States to economically isolate the Middle Eastern country and pressure its trade partners to cut ties.
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