Ukrainian forces launch missile strike on Volgograd

11 September 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

According to Russian media outlets, Ukrainian forces carried out a missile strike on the Russian city of Volgograd.

The attack damaged a residential apartment building, while two men, aged 55 and 42, were injured and hospitalized, according to Volgograd Region Governor Andrey Bocharov.

Debris from the strike was also reported to have fallen on the territory of an industrial facility in southern Volgograd.

The reports did not provide further details about the type of missile used or the extent of the damage.