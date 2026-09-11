Azerbaijan, Cambodia move closer to double taxation deal

11 September 2026 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Cambodia have held the second round of talks on a draft agreement aimed at eliminating double taxation on income and preventing tax evasion.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service, the sides discussed how the agreement could create more favorable conditions for investors from both countries and strengthen cooperation in taxation.

The agreement would also improve cooperation on the exchange of tax information and assistance in collecting tax debts.

The sides reached an agreement on all tax-related provisions of the draft. They also agreed to continue working toward consensus on other provisions that do not directly concern taxation.

The results of the talks were formalized in an " Agreed Protocol" signed by representatives of both sides.