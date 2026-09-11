Teams announced for See Breeze 2026 Int'l Beach Polo Tournament

11 September 2026 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The teams that will compete in the "See Breeze 2026" International Beach Polo Tournament, scheduled for September 11-13, have been presented.

The announcement was made during a presentation ceremony.

Speaking at the event, the federation's Secretary General Elvin Mammadkhanov wished the participating teams success and expressed hope that the strongest team would emerge victorious.

Reto Gaudenzi, President of World Polo, invited the teams from Switzerland, Great Britain, Azerbaijan and Russia to the stage in turn, after which the players posed for a group photo.

The tournament's opening match will take place on September 11 at 16:00, with Red Star and St. Moritz facing each other on the sand. In the second match of the day, local side Elite Polo Club will meet Moscow Polo Club.

The tournament will conclude on September 13.