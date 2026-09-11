Baku, Ankara discuss energy agenda of strategic alliance [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed the energy agenda of their strategic alliance, with a focus on strengthening electricity cooperation and developing regional green energy connections.
Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said this in a post on his account on the social media platform X.
The discussions took place during Shahbazov’s meeting in Baku with Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.
Shahbazov said the two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening electricity cooperation in line with global trends such as digitalization and electrification.
“We assessed cooperation on electricity interconnections through Nakhchivan and Georgia, as well as green energy corridors, including the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor. We also exchanged views on continuing the energy initiatives of COP29 at COP31 and expressed our support for brotherly Türkiye,” Shahbazov said.
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