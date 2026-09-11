National archery team wins three medals in Belarus

11 September 2026 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's national archery team made a strong showing at the Belarusian National Championships held in Mogilev.

The competition began on September 8 and featured 120 athletes. Azerbaijan was represented under the guidance of head coach Natig Fazilov and technical director Vladimer Lekveishvili.

Fatima Huseynli and Yaylagul Ramazanova were among the team's representatives and recorded strong results at the championships.

In the women's individual event at 70 metres, Fatima Huseynli produced an outstanding performance, scoring 632 points in the qualification round to finish ahead of all her rivals and claim the gold medal.

Yaylagul Ramazanova won the silver medal in the same category. Huseynli also secured a bronze medal in the mixed team event, partnering Belarusian archer Kirill Firsov.

The winning athletes will receive their medals on September 11.

The Belarusian National Archery Championships are the country's main national competition in archery, determining the strongest Belarusian archers in individual and team events.

The championship programme includes different distances and competition formats, including individual, team and mixed-team events. In 2026, the championship brought together more than 120 athletes from across Belarus.