Carpet Museum presents 'Legend of Pomegranate' exhibition [PHOTOS]

11 September 2026 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The solo exhibition "The Legend of the Pomegranate" by artist Narmin Najaff has opened at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The exhibition explores the pomegranate, one of Azerbaijan's ancient symbols, presenting its traditional meaning in painting and carpet art alongside its possibilities for contemporary artistic expression.

In the "Pomegranate Journey" series, the recurring pomegranate motif takes on new meanings through changes in space, rhythm and emotional tone across different compositions, reflecting the dynamics of the artist's thoughts and imagination.

In works such as "Pomegranate Horse" and "Horse of the Pomegranate," the image of the pomegranate is presented in interaction with other elements. This approach allows the pomegranate to develop not only as a decorative motif, but also as a symbolic image expressing the artist's individual artistic vision.

The exhibition's presentation at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum creates a distinctive artistic dialogue between painting and carpet art. The exhibition also features the artist's works devoted to religious and philosophical themes.

One of the notable works in the exhibition is a contemporary carpet woven in the museum's Traditional Technologies Department based on the motifs of one of Najaff's paintings and a technical design by carpet artist Sevinj Aliyeva. The work demonstrates how the pomegranate motif can move from one artistic medium to another and take on new forms of contemporary expression.

A symbol widely used in traditional pomegranate-themed carpets, the motif is presented here through contemporary texture and three-dimensional techniques, offering a new artistic interpretation. "The Legend of the Pomegranate" demonstrates how a traditional symbol can acquire new meanings and forms of artistic expression in contemporary art.

The exhibition will run through September 13.