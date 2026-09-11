Trump vows to block Democrats’ ‘Bad Initiatives’ if they retake Congress

11 September 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would seek to block what he called "bad initiatives" if Democrats regain control of Congress following the November midterm elections.

"I’ll end up being a blocker - I’ll be blocking all their bad initiatives for two years," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

Trump described Democrats as "radical left communists" pursuing what he characterized as "bad policy." At the same time, he said he would likely be able to work with them on certain issues.

"Probably I’ll be able to make deals with them. They’ll need something. Make a deal," Trump said.

Trump also argued that the upcoming elections are not as "scary" for Republicans as previous election campaigns.

The U.S. midterm elections are scheduled for November 3. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested, while 33 of the Senate’s 100 seats are also up for election.

Earlier, Trump promised to pay adult Americans $5,000 if Republicans win the midterm elections and did not rule out the possibility that Democrats could launch impeachment proceedings against him if they lose their majority in Congress.