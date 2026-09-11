US congressman says Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal could be signed during Trump’s term

11 September 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

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The peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is advancing faster than many had expected, and a final peace agreement could be signed well before the end of US President Donald Trump’s current term, US Congressman Abraham Hamadeh said.

Hamadeh, a Republican representative from Arizona, made the remarks in an interview with RFE/RL Washington correspondent Alex Raufoglu on September 9.

The congressman visited Azerbaijan in June and Armenia in August, where he held meetings with the leadership of both countries. Speaking about the prospects for a final settlement, Hamadeh said the process was moving at a faster pace than anticipated and expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached during Trump’s presidency.

Hamadeh also discussed the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP), saying the initiative should be viewed as more than an economic project.

According to the congressman, the route could help establish stronger political and economic links between Azerbaijan and Armenia while encouraging increased trade and investment from Western countries in the South Caucasus.

Hamadeh rejected Russian statements about the potential security implications of TRIPP, describing Moscow’s claims as “classic Russian disinformation.”

Alexei Shevtsov, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, has claimed that implementation of the project could create conditions for the United States to establish military forces and intelligence bases on Armenian territory.

“This is classic Russian disinformation. They are trying to destabilize Armenia, a democratic country. Armenia is one of the most stable democracies in the region. Moscow is currently attempting to discredit Pashinyan among certain segments of Armenian society,” Hamadeh said.

He argued that Russia’s influence in Armenia remains stronger than in other South Caucasus countries and questioned Moscow’s reliability as a regional partner.

“Russia's influence in Armenia is stronger compared to other Caucasus countries. The Russians cannot be trusted. Their attention is currently focused primarily on the war in Ukraine. They realize that a major vacuum has emerged, and the US is now filling that void,” the congressman said.

Hamadeh added that Azerbaijanis and Armenians increasingly see cooperation with Washington as preferable to cooperation with Moscow.

“Azerbaijanis and Armenians prefer cooperating with the US rather than Russia. We are more reliable. We are the party making peace possible. Russia has held sway in these countries but has failed to live up to the expectations of either,” he said.

The congressman also said he expects the US presence in the South Caucasus to extend beyond the current Trump administration.

Hamadeh believes Washington’s engagement with the region will be long-term rather than limited to Trump’s current term in office.