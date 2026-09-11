EU envoy finally visits Karabakh as Europe joins diplomatic tour

11 September 2026 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono has joined representatives of the diplomatic corps on a visit to Karabakh and East Zangezur, marking her first trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The visit marks a notable step in the EU’s engagement with the region, following a period of limited European diplomatic presence in the territories, especially as the EU’s previously cautious and, at times, distinctly cold diplomatic posture towards Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is beginning to soften. For much of the post-conflict period, European engagement was heavily shaped by the unresolved political legacy of Karabakh, making direct diplomatic presence in the territories particularly sensitive. The emerging peace settlement has changed that context. As the political dispute moves towards normalisation based on sovereignty and territorial integrity, Brussels has greater room to engage with the realities on the ground rather than treating the liberated territories solely through the prism of the previous conflict.

Grono’s visit is also significant because it comes amid increasingly intensive Azerbaijan–EU contacts. In 2026, she has held repeated discussions with Azerbaijani officials on the peace process, transport, energy and wider bilateral cooperation. Azerbaijani and EU officials have also highlighted the importance of high-level visits and intensified contacts in advancing the relationship.

As reported, a two-day visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur began on September 11, accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The visit involves a 150-member delegation representing 58 countries and nine international organizations.

During the visit, diplomatic representatives will tour Khankendi and Shusha cities, as well as the Aghdara and Kalbajar districts, to observe large-scale reconstruction, development and infrastructure projects being implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The delegation will also examine social and economic infrastructure projects, as well as the current condition of historical and cultural heritage sites and measures being taken to preserve and restore them.

This is the 22nd visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation since 2020.