Man injured in landmine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara district

11 September 2026 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A landmine explosion has occurred in the Papravand village area of Azerbaijan’s Aghdara district, which was liberated from occupation.

The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, Prosecutor General’s Office and Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) issued a joint statement on the incident.

According to the statement, 21-year-old Sarkhan Bakhtiyar oglu Rustamzada, a resident of Tartar district, was riding a horse through an area that had not yet been cleared of mines when the horse stepped on an anti-personnel mine.

Rustamzada sustained minor injuries in the explosion. He was evacuated from the dangerous area by ANAMA personnel.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Tartar District Prosecutor’s Office.

ANAMA, the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor General’s Office once again urged citizens to follow safety rules, pay close attention to mine warning signs, avoid touching suspicious objects, stay away from unfamiliar areas and not enter areas where fencing operations are underway.