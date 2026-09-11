Fraudsters impersonate Azerbaijan Automobile Federation in fake donation emails

11 September 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation warns that fake emails have been sent in the name of the organization.

As a result of cyber fraud, emails have been sent to various individuals from the Federation's [email protected] email address, allegedly seeking donations for charitable purposes.

The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation states that such emails are not affiliated with the Federation and urges citizens to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities.