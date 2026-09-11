Psychiatrist warned about frequent AI use

11 September 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Regular use of artificial intelligence can have negative effects on certain groups of people, especially those who are already prone to anxiety, depression, or social isolation.

Experts warn that AI can sometimes become an easy substitute for real human communication. It can support a user's reasoning, agree with their opinions, and respond almost instantly, but there is an important difference: there is no real person on the other side of the conversation.

If someone chooses to communicate with AI because it is predictable, convenient, and does not require them to deal with the complexity of real relationships, they may gradually become less interested in live communication. Over time, this can strengthen social avoidance and increase feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Another possible problem is excessive discussion of personal difficulties with AI. Instead of helping a person find a solution, repeatedly analyzing the same problems may encourage them to focus on negative thoughts and emotions even more. This can create a cycle in which a person keeps thinking about their problems without taking real-world steps to change the situation.

At the same time, AI itself is not necessarily harmful. It can be a useful tool for learning, brainstorming, organizing thoughts, or finding information. The key is how it is used. AI should complement human relationships rather than replace them.

Interestingly, one of the biggest differences between AI and human communication is that AI is designed to be available whenever we need it. Real relationships, on the other hand, require patience, compromise, and sometimes uncomfortable conversations. Although this makes them more difficult, these challenges are also an important part of developing emotional intelligence and social skills.