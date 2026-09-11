Iran resumes ballistic missile production

11 September 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Iran has reportedly resumed producing ballistic missiles at underground facilities despite earlier strikes by the United States and Israel against missile-related sites on Iranian territory.

“According to U.S. and Middle Eastern officials, Iran has restarted the production of ballistic missiles using components that had been stored at underground facilities,” the publication reports.

According to sources cited by the newspaper, activity has been detected at several underground facilities, including a site in Khojir, east of Tehran. Iranian specialists are reportedly assembling different types of missiles, including rockets that require fuel before launch as well as models that can be prepared for combat more quickly. At the same time, Iranian authorities are working to develop additional underground production facilities.

U.S. and regional officials say that Iran is currently relying mainly on components that were stockpiled before the beginning of the conflict in February. One U.S. official suggested that production resumed on a limited scale after Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17. According to his assessment, Iran had enough stored components to assemble at least 200 missiles.

The reported activity is significant because underground facilities are much harder to detect and destroy than conventional factories. Such complexes can also help a country maintain production even after airstrikes damage above-ground infrastructure.

The situation is likely to remain closely monitored by the United States, Israel, and other countries in the region, as Iran's ballistic missile program is considered an important factor in the broader security situation in the Middle East. The development also raises concerns about a possible new arms race in the region and the stability of the ceasefire or diplomatic agreements between the parties.